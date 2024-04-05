In line with its mandate of training, research and sports development, the National Institute for Sports (NIS) is to introduce ‘Arm Wrestling’ as part of the institute’s program.

This was made known by the NIS director-general, Professor Olawale Moronkola, when he received in audience the president of the Arm Wrestling Federation, Engineer Samuel Jackson and his team .

While presenting members of the Arm Wrestling team that won laurels for Nigeria at the African Games in Ghana, Engineer Jackson said, “We have come a long way by hosting Africa thrice. We are now ranked third on the continent due to our impressive outing at the African Games in Ghana. We want to have Arm Wrestling in the NIS curriculum to expose our athletes, technical officials and other stakeholders who may be interested to latest trends and as well build up their techniques while also exposing our athletes.

“We are also here to say thank you for allowing us to use the NIS facilities in Abuja while preparing for the Games”.

In his response, Professor Moronkola said, “I want to thank you for your keen interest in Arm Wrestling. In sports, just like other human endeavours, you can’t learn everything, just like we have so many things in the curriculum, but we pick few.

This is something we will be proud of. We will work together to forge a good partnership. I like new ideas when there is justification for it.We shall be ready to take necessary steps to make it work.

We shall do all within our power and encourage you to put everything together in the next few months.

I will take it to the academic board so that it can be included in our curriculum”.

Speaking to the athletes, the DG asserted, “ Let me challenge the athletes whatever you have, make sure you save and also get education. You must plan for your retirement by developing yourself. You can lead the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) in the future if you acquire quality education.”