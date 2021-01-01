ADVERTISEMENT

BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The NISA Premier Hospital has been certified by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) for meeting the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System.

Speaking during the official presentation of the certificate to the hospital by SON, the Founder and CEO, Nisa Premier Hospital, Dr. Ibrahim Wada, noted that Nisa was not lacking behind in making it’s contributions to national development in the phase of the COVID 19 pandemic.

He stated that the hospital has been working tirelessly since the outbreak of COVID 19 in supporting the FCT treatment center in Gwagwalada, by donating oxygen cylinders as at when due in addition to other healthcare services targeted to save lives.

Presenting the certificate, the Director- General and Chief Executive, Standard organisation of Nigeria, Mallam Farouq Salim, said the hospital was being presented with certificate of conformity to the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 which aligns well with the operations of hospitals as it promote the use of practices that protect safety, privacy of patients and the continuous process of improvement.

This, Mallam Salim said subsequently creates ways to improve the comfort of patients while managing internal and external issues and addresses the risks and opportunities associated with medical services delivery.

He, however, said that NISA having been certified has been placed on annual surveillance audits to ensure continuing suitability and effectiveness of the Quality Management System.

According to him, in the course of the audit exercise, where non-conformances are observed and are effectively resolved within specific time frame, the system will retain the certificate but the certificate will be withdrawn if the structures in place for certification break down and necessary corrective actions are not taken on observed non-conformances.

While adjudging the Nisa Premier Hospital to have a system that gives customers and interested parties assurance of its ability to consistently provide hospital services that meet requirements thus promoting their confidence, he called on other private and public organisations that are yet to embark on this journey to embrace ISO management approach for its benefits.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Board of Directors, NISA Premier Hospital and Former Minister of National Planning and Finance, Dr. Shamsuddeen Usman, said Nisa Premier Hospital has attended international standard and will continue to provide services that are world-class.

“Recently is the one that was achieved by the IVf facility in terms of separating a couple that are both sickle cell, at delivery her baby was free from the disease, this is a very important achievement by the hospital,” he explained.