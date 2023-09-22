The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said it is currently drafting the National Digital Equality Strategy for Women (NDESW).

The strategy, according to the agency, seeks equitable access and opportunities in the digital environment and empowering women to fully participate in the digital economy.

Director General of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdulahi, made the disclosure at a stakeholders’ engagement and ICT ecosystem development in Yola, Adamawa State on Thursday.

Abdulahi stated that the agency was committed to providing an enabling framework support for collaboration that empowers all stakeholders to be catalysts of change.

“Today, as we focus on entrepreneurial evolution, we underscore the need to nurture a culture that not only welcomes innovation but also celebrates resilience in the face of adversity.

“Modern digital technologies have changed how uncertainty in business processes and results works and how we handle this uncertainty.

“We think about more flexible business processes and results, and less fixed places where business decisions are made.

“Digitalization changes things for the better, eliminates obstacles, and creates new chances that we couldn’t even think of before. Our responsibility is to take hold of these possibilities and use them to transform society.

“Bridging the digital divide, enhancing digital literacy, and ensuring equitable access to technology are vital components of our journey,” he stated.

He also noted that the NITDA has established the Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI) and the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship.

Earlier, the Adamawa State government said it has partnered NITDA for the establishment of a state-owned Information Technology Development Agency (ADSITDA) to enhance young people’s innovative skills in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Awwal Tukur, who spoke for Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, at the event, said the Bill for the establishment of the agency was before the State House of Assembly to position the state as a key driver in diversification of digital economy.