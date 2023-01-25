The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of nine Heads of Courts and 84 other judicial officers.

Those recommended for appointments would serve in Federal and State Courts across the country.

They had already been interviewed for the job by the NJC during its 100th meeting presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Accordibg to the Director of Information of the Council, Mr Soji Oye, those recommended for posts of Chief Judges include Justice Muhammad Tukur Mu’azu Aliyu (Kaduna), Justice Majebi Josiah Joe (Kogi), Justice Odusola Aiyedun Olusegun (Ondo), Justice Halima Sa’addiya Mohammed (Gombe), and Justice Lilian Abai (Abia).

Others were Justice Abdulateef Kamaldeen as Grand Kadi of Kwara State, Justice Stanley Adekunle Lawal as President of Customary Court of Appeal, FCT, Justice Monisola Oluwatoyin Abodunde as President, Customary Court of Appeal in Ekiti and Justice Uhuo Patrick Uchenna as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Ebonyi State.