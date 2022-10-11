The President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, has called on the minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, to cancel the registration issued to the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) and Nigeria Association of Medical and Dental Lecturers in Academics (NAMDA).

Explaining why Ngige should withdraw the certificate of recognition, the NLC helmsman said it is against the law of the land to have two unions in one establishment.

Wabara who wondered how a man who ought to enforce strict measure against abusive labour law could be involved in the same act, urged Ngige to respect the stipulations of the Trade Unions Act regarding registration of new trade union where one already exists by withdrawing the certificates of registration he recently issued to the two newly created unions who have existed under the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

NLC also argued that the ministry Ngige pilots presently had in 2013 under former minister of Labour, Chief Emeka Wogu and the registrar of Trade Union, Mrs N. Mbogu, turned down registration of Academic Staff Union of Inter-University Centres because of existing Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI).

