The commissioner of police, Bauchi State, Auwal Musa Muhammad, has deployed more personnel to strategic locations to ensure peaceful conduct of the planned protest by members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

LEADERSHIP reports that the NLC had earlier announced its plan to stage a nationwide protest over the increasing hardship in the country following the removal of fuel subsidy in May 2023 by the federal government.

The commissioner of police in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the command, Ahmed Mohammed Wakil and made available to LEADERSHIP in Bauchi on Sunday said the command has taken into cognizance that every citizen has constitutional rights to peaceful protest, including legitimate labour unions.

“The protesters are strongly warned to ensure all processions are conducted within the guidance of the law, as the command will exercise its full powers to ensure no rights of other citizens are violated.

“However, adequate security measures would be placed to ensure hitched-free conduct of the procession across the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In this regard, the Command in conjunction with relevant security agencies in the state will not hesitate to subdue any individual or groups that may willfully hide behind these peaceful protests to cause havoc and breach of public peace and safety in the state.

“Similarly, any attempt by reckless miscreants or hoodlums to leverage these processions will be resisted in every manner humanely possible within the ambit of the law,” the statement read in parts.