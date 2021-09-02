The leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to paralyse business activities nationwide if the federal government should increase electricity tariffs.

While dismissing the speculations of another hike in electricity tariffs, NLC reiterated its readiness to embark on industrial action, if the government goes ahead to implement the increase.

NLC, in a statement by its president, Comrade Ayuba Waba, said Nigerian workers will resist the move.

Wabba said, “We write to remind the minister that organised labour on September 28, 2020 through the federal government -Organised Labour Committee on Electricity Tariff agreed to freeze further increases in electricity tariffs until the committee concludes its work and its report adopted by all the principals in the committee.”

According to him, “It is in the light of this that we dismiss the ongoing speculations on increase as mere speculations. We, however, find it prudent to put you on notice that should the government make true the swirling speculation by approving an increase in electricity tariff, organised labour would be left with no option than to deploy the industrial mechanisms granted in our laws for the defencee of workers’ rights.