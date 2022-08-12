The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd. (NLNG) has denied the allegation that the company was involved in illegal exportation of LNG or any of its products outside the country.

General manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, Andy Odeh, issued the denial in a statement yesterday in Lagos.

Odeh said the claim that NLNG was involved with an international cartel to illegally export products was false and calculated to cast the company and its leadership in bad light.

He said to set the records straight, deliveries of LNG from NLNG’s Bonny Terminal complies with all regulatory requirements for the export of its products.

According to him, they are made under various LNG sales contracts to destinations not limited to Europe, but also to the Far East, Greater Middle East, North America and South America.

He said this had ensured NLNG’s position as a significant competitive global LNG supplier, promoting the Nigerian brand.

Odeh said: “NLNG is a responsible corporate citizen operating its business according to strong business principles and ethics in accordance with requirements of relevant Nigerian and global laws and regulations.

“From the commencement of its operations in October 1999, NLNG has never, and does not, engage in “illegal” exportation of LNG or any of its products, nor is NLNG involved in any international cartel, as alleged.

“It is simply not true that the illegal exportation is still ongoing with the backing of some top officials of government.”

He explained that the LNG trade undertaken by the company was bound by strict protocols and controls, hence not amenable to the kind of illegitimate schemes alleged in the report.

Odeh said contrary to the allegation of export of LNG without paperwork, records exist for every single cargo of product loaded by the company since it commenced operations.

He added that there were fully accurate accounts of destinations, quantities loaded and unloaded and related earnings on each cargo which were demonstrable.

Odeh said for each of the past financial years which were periodically audited, including the periods alluded to in the report, the shareholders of the NLNG never reported that any cargo or product of the company was lost or unaccounted for.

He said the shareholders included the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. and three International Oil Companies (IOCs).

Odeh said: “Indeed, the possibility of such happening is beyond comprehension.

“For the avoidance of doubt, NLNG restates that the report paints a very incorrect picture of the company’s business and its LNG trade.

“It is at complete variance with the company’s vision as a globally competitive LNG company helping to build a better Nigeria.”