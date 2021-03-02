Angela Nkwo-Akpolu |

Founder of Movement for The Actualization of a Sovereign State of Biafra and leader Biafra Independent Movement, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has raised an alarm that the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, is inciting ethnic cleansing in South East zone and parts of the South South region.

Uwazurike made the allegation while addressing a press conference in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

While he described Kanu as a nobody, Uwazurike said “Don’t denigrate governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo. So many people are killed without records.

I have suffered more humiliation than any other person. I know the consequences of asking youths to attack the police, military. The person involved is a nobody. I recruited him. He is inciting our people, luring them into death traps”, the MASSOB said.

He said, “Brains of the young ones have been bastardized, leaders are humiliated, assaulted and I condemn it in its entirety. Obigbo is now Orlu and should be a concern to all of us. The future is bleak as long we are concerned. Inciting people to insult their leaders, destroy lives and properties. People are threatened. No respect for Ohanaeze Ndigbo, governors and prominent sons and daughters. They can’t defeat Nigeria. Some governors have tried. Wike tried, not to allow anarchy to prevail.

Many feel disturbed, I also feel disturbed. Many people are killed by ourselves not only Herdsmen. When you attract the Military, they kill Igbo. Igbos are the ones killing themselves. I am more worried. The accusing finger is always on me. At no point will Ndigbo go to war against any tribe or Nigeria”, he said.