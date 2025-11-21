Apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed disappointment over the life imprisonment sentence by Justice James Omotosho on the leader of proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, even as it insisted on political solution.

Spokesman of Ohanaeze, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, in a statement on Friday, disclosed that the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, has however called for calm.

Chukwu averred that Mbata called on well-meaning Nigerians to join in the effort to appeal to President Bola Tinubu for political solution and national reconciliation.

“Beyond the legal questions, the Igbo nation is deeply troubled by the pattern of harsh treatment meted out in this case, which many perceive as reflective of ethnic bias. This perception erodes trust in national institutions and touches directly on the dignity and integrity of the Igbo people.

“Ohanaeze is equally alarmed by the worsening insecurity in the Southeast, much of which is tied to the prolonged detention of Kanu. His incarceration has become a flashpoint for unrest, frustration and youth radicalization. Continued hardline responses will only deepen instability.”

The statement urged Tinubu to adopt a political solution, saying, “Dialogue, not maximal punishment which offers the best path toward healing longstanding grievances, restoring calm in the Southeast and advancing true national reconciliation.

“Nigeria stands at a crossroads. Only justice anchored on fairness, sensitivity and inclusiveness can preserve the unity we all desire,” Chukwu stated.