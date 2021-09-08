Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has filed a N5 billion suit against the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami and the Department of State Services (DSS) for allegedly violating his fundamental human rights.

Kanu, who is currently in DSS custody, filed the suit yesterday through his counsel, Aloy Ejimakor.

In the suit marked HIH/FR14/2021, Kanu asked the Abia State High Court to compel the AG, DSS and other respondents to pay him N5 billion as damages for the “physical, mental, emotional, psychological and other damages” he suffered over the alleged infringements on his fundamental rights.

Kanu asserted his rights had been infringed upon since 2017 when he fled the country due to threat to his life by security agents and after his extraordinary extradition to Nigeria from a foreign country recently. He also asked for a letter of apology from the respondents.

The judge fixed September 21 as the next hearing date of the case.