The youth wing of Ohanaeze N’digbo, the Ohanaeze Youth Council, has charged the judiciary to deliver judgement on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case without any fear or favour.

The council gave the charge yesterday through its national president, Comrade Igboayaka Igboayaka while speaking with newsmen in Owerri.

He recalled that Barr. Aloy Ejimakor had earlier filed a suit on Nnamdi Kanu’s fundamental human rights at the Abia State High Court in Umuahia, seeking to enforce his human rights against the government and security agents.

He said Ohanaeze Youth Council had been monitoring the Abia Court’s proceedings since August 27, 2021 when the case was filed.

Comrade Igboayaka expressed confidence in the judiciary and urged the judge to deliver judgement in accordance with the law without prejudice.

He stated, “One of the greatest values of the judiciary is her independence, and this value has shaped its pathway in Nigeria by giving hope to the common man. Therefore, Ohanaeze Youth Council, the mouthpiece of over 30 million Igbo youths, counts on the judiciary to serve justice on the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on January 19, 2022.”

Igboayaka used the medium to urge members of the Indigenous People of Biafra led by Kanu to remain calm and act within the law, pointing out that the judiciary should continue to check the executive by delivering sound judgement.

