Nasarawa United head coach, Usman Adams has revealed that the playing pitch at the Old Parade ground stadium made it difficult for his team to secure victory against EFCC.

The Solid Miners played a goalless draw against EFCC in the matchday two fixture of the Nigeria National League.

The experienced tactician however expressed satisfaction with the point gained in the game.

“The field made it impossible for us to have a free flowing game, we are grateful for the point picked on the road,” he told the club’s media after the game.

“It wasn’t an easy game for us because EFCC needed to bounce back after their opening day humiliation.

“Nasarawa United’s next game won’t be taken with levity.”

The Lafia club will battle Mighty Jets next in Lafia.