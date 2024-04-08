Despite a lawsuit attempting to halt the proceedings, the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), successfully conducted its national convention at the weekend.

At the event, the party also ratified the appointment of new National Working Committee (NWC) members and unveiled a new logo.

The new NWC members are Dr. Ajuji Ahmed as acting national chairman, Prince Onu Nwaeze as acting deputy national chairman in the South, Alhaji Abba Kawu Ali as acting deputy national chairman in the North, Hon. Bala Yunusa Muhammed as acting national organising secretary, Ahmed Ladan Tafawa Balewa as acting national treasurer, Barrister Ladipupo Johnson as acting national publicity secretary, and Yakubu Shendan as acting national auditor.

Addressing party members, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the national leader of NNPP, emphasized the significance of the party’s new logo and noted that the logo represents the fight against poverty and the promotion of education.

In a court document with suit number; FHC/ABJ/CS /327/2024 obtained by our correspondent yesterday, the party accused the Kwankwaso’s faction, led by Abba Kawu and Dipo Olayoku, of attempting to sabotage its activities and hijack the NNPP leadership.

The convention was attended by members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), chairmen of the 36 states and FCT, and federal and state lawmakers.

Kwankwaso said, “Today despite all the challenges that we had in the 2023 election, especially the issue of our logo, even my humble self I found it very difficult to identify our logo during the election. And that is why we said it is very important for us to have a new logo for our party.

“At our party today, we have this logo, you can see the New Nigeria People’s Party written very clearly, and NNPP is very bold. I believe that in the next election or elections, nobody will be confused about our logo. You can see the red at the top, red at the bottom and without telling you all know the meaning of Red.

“We now have in our logo a book and academic. And of course, one side of the book. It was written education for all meaning we will do whatever it takes, like we did a cover and elsewhere to ensure that each and every child in this country goes to school.”

Kwankwaso expressed optimism for the party’s success in upcoming elections.

Earlier in his address, the governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf urged party members to remain dedicated and loyal to the NNPP.

He, however, appreciated the members’ support during his litigation period, which ultimately led to a favourable outcome at the Supreme Court.

Yusuf said: “We want to thank those who supported us in different ways during our campaigns and throughout the litigation period. We thank God Almighty that in the end, justice prevailed and the will, wishes, and aspirations of the people as expressed in the ballot eventually carried the day. I want to thank and congratulate all the party faithful and volunteers for their commitment and the success of our party.

“Today, let me say that our party is the third largest party in Nigeria, with about 21 federal legislators, almost 30 state legislators, one executive governor, and one deputy governor. This, I must say, was made possible because of all of you. Because of your support and understanding, the members who have given their all to ensure that our party, which was unknown to the majority of Nigerians, has become the darling and the party to watch because of the quality of people that congregate in its vault. Our party is the fastest-growing political party in this country.”

In his remarks, the acting national chairman of NNPP, Dr Ajuji Ahmed, highlighted the party’s vital role in shaping the future of the country’s youth.

He said, “NNPP has come of age with our elected governor, our senators, House of Representatives and House of Assembly members. The party will serve as the umbilical cord as well as the constitutional umbrella for you come rain come shine.

“The party therefore looks up to you to continue to be faithful to it by nurturing it to a greater pedestal. Your responsibilities to the party in this regard is much, and we fully acknowledge and appreciate. However, for the party to grow more rapidly, it looks up to its elected and appointed officials for a more robust commitment and support system to sustain its growth and further development.”