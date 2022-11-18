New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) FCT senatorial candidate, Hon Mubarak Ahmad Tijjani, has expressed confidence that the party will win the 2023 presidential election and rescue the nation from imminent collapse.

He urged Nigerians to collect their permanent voters’ cards and vote for NNPP candidates in all elections.

Tijjani said the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is the most credible, competent and reliable candidate to win the February 25, 2023 presidential poll and urged party supporters to work hard for the success of the party in the upcoming elections that would redefine the destiny of the nation.

The NNPP senatorial candidate spoke in Abuja at the opening of the party’s Kabusa Ward Secretariat which attracted party leaders and members across the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Tijjani said his priorities would be education, youth and women empowerment. He said he would not only represent youth in the Federal Capital Territory, he would also represent the entire Nigerian youths and sponsor bills that would benefit them.

The senatorial candidate said the youths were ready to take the mantle of leadership from retired, tired and recycled politicians who have lost touch with the needs, expectations and desires of people for a better life.

He urged Abuja residents to vote massively for him, stressing that he was born and brought up in the city and knew the challenges facing the people which he promised to tackle head-on if voted into office.

He said NNPP is a movement that has emerged to rescue the nation that is currently in life-support due to poor leadership of the outgoing All Progressives Congress government.

He assured supporters that NNPP would win the elections and called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide a level playing field for all the political parties and their candidates contesting the polls.