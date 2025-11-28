Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, has dismissed reports suggesting that a military coup took place in Guinea-Bissau, describing the incident as a “ceremonial coup” rather than a genuine seizure of power.

Recall that Jonathan was part of the West African Elders Forum Election Observation Mission to Guinea-Bissau’s presidential and legislative elections. However, at the cusp of announcing the collated presidential election results, the Army announced that it has ousted President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on Wednesday.

The development raised fears about the fate of Jonathan and African leaders on election duties in the country following the suspension of flights in and out of Guinea-Bissau.

However, former President arrived Nigeria on Thursday night after departing Guinea-Bissau following the coup that led to the overthrow of the government in the West African country.

He addressed journalists in Abuja on Friday according a viral video posted by Synfoni, expressing concern over what he called “a disturbing twist” in the country’s political situation.

“What happened in Guinea-Bissau, I wouldn’t call it a coup; it was not a coup,” Jonathan said. “Maybe some people describe it as that, but for lack of better words, I will say maybe it was a ceremonial coup.”

The former president explained that the circumstances surrounding the supposed coup did not align with how genuine military takeovers are typically conducted.

“Two things— it was President Embaló himself that announced the coup before later, a military man came out to address the world that they were in charge everywhere. Then Embaló had already announced the coup,” Jonathan noted.

“Not only announcing the coup, but Embaló, whilst the coup took place, was using his phone and addressing media organisations across the world that he had been arrested. I’m a Nigerian, and I know how the military keeps heads of state when a coup takes place,” he added.

Jonathan, who previously served as an ECOWAS mediator in Mali, drew from his experience to question the credibility of the reported coup.

“Recently, I was an ECOWAS mediator in Mali, and during that period we had a military coup. The military don’t take over the government and allow the sitting president they overthrew to be addressing press conferences and announcing that he has been arrested. Where does that happen? Who is fooling who?” he asked.

Expressing deep concern for the state of democracy in West Africa, the former Nigerian leader said the situation in Guinea-Bissau “disturbs” him greatly.

“Basically, what happened in Guinea-Bissau is quite disturbing to me as someone who believes in democracy. In fact, I feel more pain than the day I called Buhari to congratulate him when I lost the election as a sitting president,” Jonathan said.

He also recalled his long-standing involvement in efforts to stabilize Guinea-Bissau, noting that Nigeria had supported the country’s return to democratic governance.

“I have been quite particular about Guinea-Bissau. As a sitting president then, the country was in crisis—it started around 2012. Between 2013 and 2014, we had to physically work with them to make sure that elections were conducted,” he recounted.

LEADERSHIP reports that Military officers in Guinea-Bissau had on Wednesday taken “total control” of the country while suspending its electoral process and closing its borders, three days after the poverty-stricken West African nation’s legislative and presidential elections.

In the early afternoon, General Denis N’Canha, head of the presidential military office, told members of the press that a command “composed of all branches of the armed forces, was taking over the leadership of the country until further notice”.

They arrested incumbent President Umaro Embalo, who had been favoured to win Sunday’s election.

On Thursday, the military appointed the chief of staff of the army, General Horta N’Tam, as the country’s new leader for the duration of one year.