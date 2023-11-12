The proponent of National Commission for the Co-ordination and Control of the Proliferation of Small Arms, Ammunitions and Light Weapons (NATCOM), Dr. Baba Mohammed, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his legal victory at the Supreme Court over the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Dr. Baba said the final verdict will now allow the President to concentrate on governance in the interest of Nigerians.

The NATCOM proponent also described election litigations as a strength for Nigeria’s democracy, urging litigants to cooperate with Tinubu in moving the country forward.

“I congratulate our indefatigable president on his victory at the Supreme Court. Election litigation is a strength of our growing democracy. I’ve strong hopes in our democracy,” the statement read.

Baba reiterated that President Tinubu as Governor of Lagos State years back performed exceptionally well and was set to also replicate the success story in the country.

As the chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, the statement emphasised that President Tinubu was better positioned to assent to the NATCOM Bill passed by the 9th National Assembly.

He noted that in conformity with what is obtained in other sister West African countries and in line with ECOWAS protocol and to which Nigeria is signatory to, President Tinubu’s timely consideration will be a quantum leap in the administration’s desire to nip insecurity, unemployment, poverty, economic and other challenges bedeviling the country in the bud.

It is believed that while Dr. Baba remains the best man in running the affairs of the commission, confirming him as substantial head of NATCOM will be an all-round win-win situation for both government and the Nigerian people.

He possesses high administrative and managerial competencies.

It will be recalled that Dr. Baba Mohammed has provided leadership in the capacity of non-executive Director representing federal government in the then Nitel, Mtel, Delta Steel Company, Aladja, Aluminium Smelter Company, Ikot Abasi, Nicon Insurance, Nigeria Reinsurance, then Afribank Nigeria plc, the then Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Nigerian Security Printing and Minting, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, and Transcorp Hotels plc Abuja.

Mohammed also served as member/secretary, African privatisation network, member, Nigeria/South Africa bilateral commission, board member of Nigerdock Nigeria plc, to mention but a few.

Dr. Baba Mohammed, a Fellow, Certified National Accountant (fcna), also among other institutions, attended PSLC 20, NIPSS, Kuru, Jos and also obtained a certificate in Financial Management from Stafford Graduate School of Business, USA.