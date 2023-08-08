No Officer Was Mobbed In Lagos – Police

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked the report that a policeman has been beaten to a coma due to a mob attack in the state.

The police said the report stating that the law enforcement officer shoved a driver named Yusuf into the BRT Lane before he was rammed by a BRT bus in the Ketu area of the state is false.

Unconfirmed sources at the scene of an incident that occurred around 2:30 pm on Monday in the Ketu area of Lagos narrated that the policeman and his team were on the verge of dispossessing Yusuf of his vehicle when he got pushed into the BRT lane which resulted in him being hit by another BRT bus resulting to sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

However, in a statement released by Lagos Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin he explained that “This was a road accident that occurred when a BRT bus hit a minibus that had been stopped by the police for illegally using the BRT lane.

”The person with the bloodied hand was not shot at all, let alone by the police. The person on the floor is a policeman but was not beaten to a stupor by anyone. They both were victims of the same accident,” he stated.

The image maker added that, “They have been rescued and are currently stable. Beating to a stupor takes more than a second. How come there is no video/picture of the beating while it lasted?