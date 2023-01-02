The Youth Wing of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Monday, said that despite the threat by the Simon Ekpa-led faction of the separatist group that there won’t be elections in the South-East region of Nigeria, there must be elections in Igboland in 2023.

In a statement signed by its leader, Comrade Ndubuisi Igwekani (Agu Biafra), a copy of which was made available to journalists, he commended the efforts and determination of Nigerian youths to recover the country through their choice of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

He noted that it was Nigerians that brought Obi out, and their goal was genuine, to recover Nigeria, hence IPOB cannot be the stumbling block.

“If they have chosen Peter Obi, South-East cannot be the stumbling block. We cannot be seen as the problem,” he said.

Igwekani insisted that Simon Ekpa must withdraw any order against peaceful conduct of elections in the South-East if he was truly in the struggle.

He disclosed that a committee will be set up to monitor security situations in the States of South-East to identify those responsible for wanton killing of innocent Nigerians in the region.

“We will also set up a security network to monitor their activities to ensure that all criminals hiding under the Biafra struggle to commit crimes are fished out and handed to security agents.

“If Simon Ekpa is on our own side, if he is really fighting for freedom and show he is not part of the killings in the South East he must withdraw orders against election in the South.

“Enough of bloodshed in the South East. We want to know those behind the killings and expose them.

“We can’t allow continued killings in the name of Biafra struggle. The struggle is about emancipation of our people not to kill them.

“We also warn the Government that Nnamdi Kanu must be released before election. A man who came to salvage his people was put in detention. He must be released.

“We are in talks with genuine men of God, genuine traditional rulers and genuine politicians to make sure that nothing happens to the IPOB leader,” he stated.