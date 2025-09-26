Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has denied any plan to amend its statutes at the Annual General Assembly scheduled for Saturday in Ibadan, Oyo State. The Federation issued a statement, signed by the Director of Communication, Dr Ademola Olajire, which stated: “For the avoidance of doubt, there are no plans to amend the NFF Statutes at the 2025 Annual General Assembly, scheduled for 27 September 2025. Any suggestions to the contrary are unfounded.”

As part of standard procedure, a workshop will be held on 26 September 2025, involving officials and delegates representing NFF Members, as well as officials from FIFA and CAF. The purpose of this forum is to discuss proposals for new NFF Statutes, in line with the principles of good governance and international best practices recommended by FIFA and CAF.

It is essential to emphasise that this consultation process is still in its early stages. A General Assembly will only be convened to consider and adopt the proposed Statutes once a common direction is agreed upon with NFF Members.

The NFF reaffirms its commitment to working closely with its General Assembly Members and with FIFA and CAF to ensure that all processes related to its Statutes are conducted with due process, transparency, and full adherence to global best practices.

Ultimately, the goal of this process is to establish robust and enduring Statutes that will strengthen governance within the Federation and enhance, among other things, the representation and participation of stakeholders across NFF bodies. This long-term framework aims to ensure stability, inclusivity, and progress for Nigerian football.