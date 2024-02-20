A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kelechi Nwogu, has revealed that there was no plan to ban sports betting in the country.

He said his Motion in the House, which is currently at the committee level in the National Assembly, was only seeking for the review of rules guiding sports betting in the country in order to protect the interest of over 64 million Nigerians who play the game.

Nwogu, who represents Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency of Rivers State, spoke on Tuesday on a Channels TV live programme, which was monitored by our correspondent in Port Harcourt.

The federal lawmaker stated that the Motion was also aimed at protecting the sports betting companies, from possible attack from those who don’t win their games.

Hon. Nwogu said: “The National Orientation Agency should enlighten those playing sports betting so that before they go into it, read their terms and agreement. I know that the sports betting companies have the right to cancel won games, but I am saying, no.

“It is not good for the players. Come, let’s review it, come let go through this thing, so that we can protect their own right and also protect the companies. In that place, the companies are doing the business, out of anxiety, out of depression, out of anything, some people will do anything there. While we are protecting the players, we are also protecting you, the sports betting companies.

“The way they promote sports betting in Nigeria is not how they do it outside the country. We are concerned that players of this sports betting are not being protected by the rules, by their regulations and by their own laws.

“So, I am now saying, let’s review it, let’s make an amend. The players can benefit from it. The era where someone will win a game and the game is cancelled is unacceptable.

“Also, I believe that there should age limit for those playing sports betting. Before you log in, you should be asked your age. If you are 16, if you are 17, there should be an evidence to prove that you are up to the legally approved age before you are allowed to have access to the sports betting platform.”