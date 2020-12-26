ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Normalcy has returned to Garkida town and its environs following attack by Boko Haram insurgents on the eve of Christmas day.

A resident from the area, Andrawus Tarfa, confirm to LEADERSHIP that people were seen exchanging pleasantries on boxing day freely without panic.

Six persons, were reported to have been killed, while three others abducted by the insurgents who lunched attack by at 5:00 pm using gun trucks.

The insurgents, shot indiscriminately into the air to scare people, before burning buildings as others fled for safety into the bush, bandoned their christmas meal unprepared.

Tarfa confirmed that, four civilians died, houses and 19 vehicles belonging to a construction firm, Triacta burnt.

The recent attack makes it the second time the insurgents have invaded Garkida this year, as the February attack left behind three people dead and properties burnt.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri condemned the recent attack in its totality.

“This latest cowardly attack on Gombi town is yet another desperate rear guard action by the Boko Haram terrorists who have been under intense pressure from the Nigerian military.

“Let me reassure Adamawa residents that this latest cowardly attack on Garkida would not go without severe consequences.”

He called on security agencies to do more to further forestall attacks in the state.

“I stand with Garkida community in this difficult time, and will continue to support the Military’s efforts to ensure peace, security and justice for the people”.