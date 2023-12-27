The Christian Association of Nigeria in the 19 Northern States (Northern CAN) and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has expressed profound sadness over the barbaric attacks by terrorists on communities in Barakin Ladi, Bokkos, and Mangu Local Government Areas of Plateau State. The attacks resulted in over 160 deaths and the destruction of no fewer than 221 houses.

In a statement issued by Northern CAN Secretary, Elder Sunday Oibe, the organisation described these unwarranted attacks as one attack too many on the Plateau.

Elder Oibe asserted that since the onset of this democratic dispensation, Plateau has consistently borne the brunt of terrorist and bandit attacks.

He said the authorities’ lack of effective action, stating, “Very sadly, little or nothing has been done to put an end to the situation.”

CAN further lamented the ongoing situation where thousands of people have fallen victim to criminal elements, yet the perpetrators remain at large. This, the statement highlighted, has emboldened these criminals to roam freely, wreaking havoc on innocent lives.

“This kind of barbarism cannot happen even in the animal kingdom. It is very unfortunate that in Nigeria, this kind of wickedness appears to have become an acceptable norm as people get killed and little or no effort is made by the authorities to bring the culprits to justice.

“President Tinubu must ensure that the security agencies abide by his directive.

No society makes progress when criminals go about with sophisticated weapons, killing, maiming and destroying property without being apprehended and punished.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must not allow Plateau or any part of Nigeria to become ungovernable because of the activities of this gang of criminals who are bent on making life unpleasant to innocent Nigerians. Life is already tough and hard on Nigerians as such, this act of maiming of innocent lives has to stop.

“Northern CAN commiserates with the government and people of Plateau State over the unfortunate incident and pray for the repose of the souls of those killed and wish those injured speedy recovery. We appeal to those who lose their loved ones to have faith and trust God by forgiving those who inflicted this pain on them, as only God can fight the battle for them” CAN said.