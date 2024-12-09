Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, has felicitated with the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on the occasion of his 62nd birthday.

Governor Inuwa in a statement on Monday by his media aide, Isma’ila Uba Misilli praised the Senate President’s exemplary leadership, describing him as a statesman whose commitment to the progress of the legislative arm of government has been both impactful and inspiring.

The governor noted that Akpabio’s extensive political career, spanning decades, has been defined by uncommon commitment to public service and a passion for uplifting the Nigerian people.

“On behalf of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, as well as the government and people of Gombe State, I join millions of Nigerians in celebrating a distinguished leader and patriot.

“Your steadfast commitment to nation-building and good governance is admirable. As Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly, your visionary leadership has fostered legislative harmony and significantly advanced our democracy,” Governor Yahaya remarked.

He further commended Senator Akpabio’s remarkable achievements, particularly during his tenure as governor of Akwa Ibom State, “where his impactful leadership and infrastructural development left an enduring legacy”.