Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed deep sympathy over the passing away of Mrs Patience Umo Eno, wife of the Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno.

A statement by the Director General, Press Affairs to Governor Yahaya, Isma’ila Uba Misilli, the late first lady of Akwa Ibom was described as a woman of great virtue, a loving mother, and a pillar of strength to her family and the state.

“Her loss has created a huge vacuum that will be difficult to fill, not only within her immediate family but across the state where her influence was deeply felt.

“On behalf of the 19 Northern Governors, Yahaya conveyed heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Akwa Ibom State during this difficult time,” he said.

The statement consoled Governor Eno and urged him to take solace in the divine will of God and the cherished memories of his late wife.

He prayed God Almighty to grant the bereaved family and the entire Akwa Ibom people the fortitude to bear the great loss and for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased.