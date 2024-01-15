A group, Northern Diaspora Alliance (NDA) has rejected the calls in some quarters for the suspension or sack of service chiefs because of the worsening insecurity in the North.

The Arewa Economic Forum and Arewa Youth Consultative Forum had recently asked President Bola Tinubu to suspend ineffective or non-performing service chiefs and other appointees in the security sector, saying there was sharp increase in the activities of bandits and terrorists.

Reacting to the calls, NDA said while it agreed that the North bleeds, the removal of the service chiefs won’t end the security challenges facing the region.

In a press release signed by its president, Sunday Bala and secretary, Aisha Bello, the group said the issues in the North goes beyond changes but a need for holistic examination of the crisis and the way out.

NDA said the North is presently facing a major crisis which has drawn the region backwards. The group said it will take sincerity on the part of the leaders to provide solutions to the crisis.

According to the NDA, “Calling for the suspension or sack of the service chiefs is not the answer to the crisis in the region.

“Just recently, President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast said security has improved since his assumption of office. For us in NDA, the statement of the President is an acknowledgement of the noble efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria. We want to believe the President knows what he is saying, because he gets a daily briefing.

“President Bola Tinubu is knowledgeable on the issues facing our country, especially the security challenges facing the Northern region. That is why he keeps challenging leaders of the region to come together in this respect.

“Don’t also forget that some of the present service chiefs like the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, have a history of meritorious service in their line of duty.

“Therefore, NDA believes that while the Armed Forces of Nigeria and security agencies have a big role to play, we the people of the North must make up our mind to cooperate with them to end this looming disaster,” the group added.