The Northern Senators Forum (NSF) has called for calm among Northerners against the backdrop of agitations and misgivings over the alleged unequal allocation and distribution of the 2024 budgetary allocations, and planned relocation of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) headquarters and some key departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), from Abuja to Lagos.

The Northern Senators said they were committed to addressing the concerns and feelings of their constituents in the North regarding the decisions and policies put forth by the federal government, including seeking legal redress if possible.

A statement by signed by group’s spokesperson, Senator Suleiman Kawu Sumaila, representing Kano South Senatorial District, for and on behalf of NSF, on Monday, emphasised the importance of fostering a harmonious relationship between the government and its citizens, adding that it was in that spirit that they were announcing their collective efforts to seek an amicable resolution to the pressing issues within the confines of the 1999 constitution and existing laws.

“As representatives of the people at the national level (Senate), we are committed to addressing the concerns and feelings of our constituents regarding certain decisions and policies put forth by the federal government – lopsidedness in the distribution and allocation of resources in the 2024 budget, relocation of some federal agencies from Abuja to Lagos.

“We understand the importance of fostering a harmonious relationship between the government and its citizens, and it is in this spirit that we are announcing our collective efforts to seek an amicable resolution to these pressing issues, within the confines of our constitution and existing laws.

“First and foremost, let us assure our constituents that we have taken their concerns seriously and are actively engaging with our colleagues in order to address these matters effectively. We firmly believe in the power of open dialogue and collaboration to bring about positive change for our nation.

“Throughout our term in office, our primary objective has been to advocate for the well-being and best interests of those we represent. We recognize the significance of our role as a bridge between the people and their government, and it is with great responsibility and dedication that we undertake this task.

“We acknowledge that our constituents have shown great patience and trust in our abilities thus far. It is now our turn to ask for their continued support and understanding during this critical juncture. Together, we can work towards resolving the issues at hand and restoring faith in our democratic processes.

“We urge our constituents to remain patient as we diligently explore avenues for dialogues, engage in peaceful negotiations, and deploy legal measures where necessary. Rest assured, our actions align with the constitutional framework and the laws of the land, as we endeavour to uphold justice and fairness.

“It is our belief that through effective communication, mutual respect, and a shared vision, we can forge a path that leads to positive change. We will engage the executive branch of the government and the leadership of the Senate and the relevant stakeholders to actively listen to the concerns of Nigerians and provide updates on our progress. We encourage everyone to participate in these channels of communication, ensuring that their voices are heard and their perspectives valued.

“In conclusion, we, as representatives of the people, are fully committed to resolving the pressing issues at hand. We ask for your continued support, trust, and patience as we work towards delivering positive outcomes for our constituents and upholding the values enshrined in our Constitution,” they stated.