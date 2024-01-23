The Northern Senators Forum (NSF) has called for calm among Northerners against the backdrop of misgivings over the alleged unequal allocation and distribution of funds in the 2024 budget, and the planned relocation of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) headquarters and some key departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from Abuja to Lagos.

The lawmakers said they were committed to addressing the concerns and feelings of their constituents in the North regarding the decisions and policies put forth by the federal government, including seeking a legal redress if possible.

They said, “It is our belief that through effective communication, mutual respect, and a shared vision, we can forge a path that leads to positive change. We will engage the executive branch of the government and the leadership of the Senate and the relevant stakeholders to actively listen to the concerns of Nigerians and provide updates on our progress. We encourage everyone to participate in these channels of communication, ensuring that their voices are heard and their perspectives valued.”

A statement by signed by the group’s spokesperson, Senator Suleiman Kawu Sumaila, representing Kano South Senatorial District, for and on behalf of NSF, yesterday emphasised the importance of fostering a harmonious relationship between the government and its citizens.

“As representatives of the people at the national level (Senate), we are committed to addressing the concerns and feelings of our constituents regarding certain decisions and policies put forth by the federal government – lopsidedness in the distribution and allocation of resources in the 2024 budget, relocation of some federal agencies from Abuja to Lagos.

“We understand the importance of fostering a harmonious relationship between the government and its citizens, and it is in this spirit that we are announcing our collective efforts to seek an amicable resolution to these pressing issues, within the confines of our constitution and existing laws.

“First and foremost, let us assure our constituents that we have taken their concerns seriously and are actively engaging with our colleagues in order to address these matters effectively. We firmly believe in the power of open dialogue and collaboration to bring about positive change for our nation.”

The senators urged their constituents to remain patient as they diligently explore avenues for dialogues, engage in peaceful negotiations, and deploy legal measures where necessary to resolve the issues.