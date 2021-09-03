A civil society organisation, Northern Youths Assembly, has urged Zamfara State government to cause security agents to face the bandits as the curfew and other security measures will not end banditry in the state.

The NYA chairman, Mannir Haidara, who made the call, said the recent upsurge a few days after the adoption of the stringent security measures was a clear justification that, there was need for fire-for-fire with bandits.

He said, “Despite the stringent measures, bandits abducted students in broad day light, so what we now need is action of the security agents not just measures but action.”

He further opined that, state government ought to come up with motivational measures to the security agents that would boost their morale.

The NYA chairman said the adoption of the stringent measures or curfew without matching order to the security agents to face the bandits would end the security challenge.