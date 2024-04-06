Youths in Northern Nigeria have felicitated with Rt. Hon. Madaki Isa Ajiji over what they described as his well-deserved victory as the deputy speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly, the 10th Legislative Session.

The Youths President, Comrade Godiya Adams Bogoro also described the new deputy speaker as a giant in the Savanna whose political antecedents is far reaching.

The Northern Youth Association of Nigeria in a press release issued to journalists in Bauchi on Friday, noted with delight that Ajiji’s antecedents have had direct positive bearing on the people of his constituency, the entire Plateau State and by extension, Nigeria.

“We have always known Rt. Hon. Madaki Isa Ajiji as a just man who always stands for what is right, his basic drive is to see the upliftment of lives and wellbeing of his people, his victory as the deputy speaker is a blessing to the good people of Plateau state because we trust in his ability to deliver on the goals.

“In the same vein, we also want to thank every members of the 10th Assembly of Plateau State for the proper comportment in electing the leadership of the Assembly, this is a big testament to the fact that they are more focused on the task than playing politics with the people,” Bogoro said.

Comrade commended the speaker, principal officers of the Assembly and every member as he enjoined people of Plateau state to push for robust and fruitful deliberations and representation.