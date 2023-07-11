Not All Borders Reopened, Review Process Underway – Customs CG

The Acting Comptroller General, Wale Adeniyi of the Nigeria Customs Service, has clarified that not all borders in the country have been reopened, and a thorough review process is currently underway.

He disclosed this to State House correspondent on Tuesday after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, while selected strategic borders were reopened in 2022, a review process is currently underway to assess the objectives of the border closure.

He said as part of efforts to enhance border security and regional integration, he plans to visit the Republic of Benin to engage in discussions with their Customs Administration.

According to him, the aim is to foster collaboration, address border security concerns, facilitate importation across the border, and explore technological solutions to complex border challenges.