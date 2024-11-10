Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has insisted that all shanties in Abuja will be removed so as to ensure security of lives and properties in the country’s capital city.

The Minister, who was addressing occupants of a shanty village in Wuye area of Abuja on Sunday evening, said he was more concerned with the security implications of having settlements with no identifiable occupants in the FCT and will not succumb to threats and blackmail from any quarter.

He, however, directed that the occupants of the Wuye shanty village should appoint five persons among themselves to meet with the FCT Ministry on Tuesday, to fashion out means of assisting them.

“As you can see, we have had issues of insecurity in the FCT and the security agencies have been working 24 hours to make sure that Abuja is safe.

“We have identified areas that pose security threats, like this place that has rail-line passing through. If we allow this kind of people to be here, it is a security threat to the operation of our trains and no right-thinking government will allow that.

“No government worth its salt will fold its hands and allow this place to be occupied by hoodlums or people no one can account for.

“Therefore, no amount of blackmail, intimidation or threat from any civil society organisation will prevent us from doing what is right,” Wike said.

Abba Garu, who spoke on behalf of the shanty occupants, said that the recent demolition of shanties by the FCT Administration was the 22nd time, pleading with the government to assist them in finding alternative shelter.

He admitted that they just erected temporary structures on the land because it was not occupied and had lived there for years.

Garu, who assured that the Wuye shanty occupants will not rebuild their houses as they have done before, thanked the FCT Minister for the opportunity given them to meet with officials of the FCT Ministry to seek means helping them.