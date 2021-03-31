ADVERTISEMENT

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello yesterday displayed his fleet foot at the Kogi Confluence Stadium as he inspired the GYB men to a 1-1 draw in a novelty match against Ex-Super Eagles players.

The governor, who captained the GYB men team, beat former Super Eagles shot-stopper, Ike Shorunmu, from the penalty spot to give his side a lead.

The commissioner of information, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo was fouled in the 18-yard box which Governor Bello converted to a goal. The ex-international equalised a few minutes later to force the match to end 1-1 draw. The match which featured former Super Eagles mercurial midfielder, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Taribo West, Tijani Babangida, Peter Rufai, Kanu Nwankwo, Mutiu Adepoju and other notable ex-international stars, saw the governor mesmerizing the opposing defense with skillful display of football. Speaking after the highly entertaining match, Governor Bello said such sporting activity was significant being that it would serve as a reminder to Nigerians how united the country was as a nation during the glory days of the soccer legends.

He affirmed that their passion and dedication to the nation aside from bringing glory to Nigeria went a long way to integrate the various sections of the country who despite their ethnic differences united together for the greatest good of the country.

The governor said as against some older people busy preaching the gospel of disintegration and regional separations, the youth of the nation have jointly affirmed that they stand united against every form of ethnical divisions. According to him, the youths have now realised that their destinies were in their own hands and as such have jointly resolved to take power from the elderly ones who by now have nurtured the younger ones to leadership competence.