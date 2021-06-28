Akwa United’s 18-game unbeaten run in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) came to an end on Sunday as The Promise Keepers suffered a 1-0 defeat to Katsina United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina.

Samuel Kalu scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 16th minute.

The hosts were awarded a penalty after David Philip handled the ball inside the box which Kalu slotted the ball home to end the visitors 18-league matches unbeaten and hand Katsina United the three maximum points of the encounter.

However despite the defeat, Akwa United remained top of the NPFL table with 53 points from 29 matches.

Meanwhile, Nasarawa United moved to second spot of the league standing after their 2-1 home victory against Rivers United in Lafia on Sunday. The Lafia based club are a point drift of leader Akwa United.

Chidozie Obasi and Michael Tochukwu were on target for the home team, while Godwin Aguda scored for Rivers United.

Kano Pillars maintained their third spot on the log with 52 points from 29 games following a 1-0 home win against visiting FC Ifeanyiubah. Ebuka David scored the decisive goal in the 36th minute of the match.

In Bauchi, hosts Wikki Tourists beat Lobi Stars of Makurdi 1-0 at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium to 15th spot on the log with 33 points from 29 matches.

Idris Guda, who captained the Wikki Tourists side, scored the lone goal through a penalty kick in the 34th minute of the match.

Plateau United and Enyimba played out a goalless draw in Jos, while Rangers beat Warri Wolves 1-0 away with Christian Nnaji scoring the goal in the 63rd minute.