The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday24 presents another fascinating tie across the country on Wednesday for the gladiators, bettors, bookmakers and football aficionados alike. The games are coming in thick and fast as the 2021/2022 league approaches the final lapse.

League leader Rivers United after extending their lead at the top of the table to four points with a 2-0 win over Enyimba on Monday will travel to Akure to face Sunshine Stars, while second placed Plateau United will be the guests of relegation threatening Heartland in Owerri.

Monday’s victory against Enyimba at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt takes Rivers United’s points tally for the season to a staggering 52 from 23 matches, four points clear of second-place Plateau United, who have 48 points from the same number of games.

Coach Stanley Eguma-led side, knowing fully well that they are being chased from behind by second placed Plateau United and third placed Enugu Rangers, will want to sustain the winning momentum and consolidate on their lead when they battle Sunshine Stars in Akure later today.

Heartland who are yet to record a single win in their last five matches and have suffered 12 defeats in the current NPFL season will want to play spoilers for their former manager Fidelis Ilechukwu on his return to Owerri with his high riding Plateau United side. Plateau United are coming to Owerri on the back of a 2-0 win over MFM on Sunday to stay in contention for a second NPFL title.

Third placed Rangers International of Enugu, with just four points from available twelve since the start of the second stanza of the current NPFL season, already have their works cut out for them as they hope to annex all available points and do a double over resurgent, Niger Tornadoes FC at their adopted home ground, Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

After the pulsating draw at home to Sunshine Stars, a result that impacted not too well on the team’s set targets for the season, the ‘Flying Antelopes’ will have to dig deep into its reserve to come up with a five-star performance to keep up the chase on the duo of Rivers United and Plateau United.

In the reverse fixture of the clash earlier in the year in Nnewi, the ‘Ikon Allah’ boys were clinically demolished with four un-replied goals.

Coach Abdul Maikaba who landed in Kaduna with members of his squad, Monday afternoon, said; “Like I have said in most sessions with the media, no two matches are the same. We may have lost some vital points since the start of the second round but we are prepared to cover lost ground and I am positive of getting a good result in the fixture against Niger Tornadoes. They started the second round on a high and that is a positive for them and we are not letting that fact slip.”

Another fascinating cracker to look out for on matchday24 of the NPFL is between Enyimba and Kano Pillars in Aba. The two time African champions Enyimba, fresh from another disappointing defeat on the road, will be hoping for a good return against Pillars in Aba in order to improve their position on the log.

For Pillars, who have been struck with a three-point deduction and now in a relegation zone, are definitely in dire need of points to avoid drop down into the second tier domestic league, NNL.

The reverse fixture at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna ended in a 2-0 in favour of Sai Masu Gida, while all their recent trips to Aba have ended in defeats.

Finidi George’s men might have been poor all season, but Pillars have been poorer.