Kano Pillars have been fined N2million and issued a stern warning following a misconduct during their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Matchday 9 fixture against Nasarawa United on Sunday.

The incident unfolded during Kano Pillars’ away match in Lafia, Nasarawa State, where the club suffered a 1-0 defeat to their hosts.

Trouble started when Nasarawa United’s Ana’s Yusuf scored a disputed 40th minute goal. Tensions ran high as players questioned the legitimacy of the goal, with some Kano Pillars players arguing that two Nasarawa United players appeared to be in offside positions when the goal was scored.

In particular, Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, who recently returned to the NPFL as captain of Kano Pillars, publicly criticised the officiating. He specifically called out center referee Dahiru Muhammed Kawo and assistant referee Abdulmajid Sani Potiskum, accusing them of making avoidable errors that impacted the game.

“I’ve been praising the officiating and the progress in the league up until now, but the performance of the officials in this matchday 9 game makes me wonder if coming back to play in the NPFL was the right choice,” Musa told journalists. He added that such officiating can demoralise players and affect the league’s credibility, urging the NPFL to take stronger disciplinary action against officials who hinder the league’s progress.

But, in response to Musa’s scathing criticism, the NPFL management fined Kano Pillars N1million for misconduct deemed capable of tarnishing the league’s image. An additional N1million fine was imposed on the club for failing to control the conduct of its players and officials during and after the match.

Adding to the sanctions, Kano Pillars’ player, Ugochukwu Gabriel, received a nine-game suspension for unruly behaviour after the match. The ban means Gabriel, wearing jersey number 26, will not be eligible to play until the start of the second half of the NPFL season. The NPFL’s disciplinary committee emphasised that the punishment aims to reinforce the importance of professionalism and restraint, even in emotionally charged situations.

The NPFL also issued a formal warning to Kano Pillars regarding public statements made by its Media & Communications Directorate. Officials warned that future inflammatory comments could lead to harsher penalties and advised the club to utilise established channels to voice grievances.

Kano Pillars, however, retain the right to appeal the sanctions within 48 hours of the notice.