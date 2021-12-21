Following the dissolution of the executive committees at all levels of the party structure at the just concluded National Executive Committee meeting of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), the party has appointed members of the National Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the party.

This is contained in a statement by national publicity secretary, Prince Chinedu Obi and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, yesterday.

According to the statement the Caretaker Committee would run the affairs of the party including conducting state congresses and national convention, where officers that will run the party for the next four years at all levels would be elected. The congresses have been scheduled as follows: Polling Unit Executive Committee – February 5th, 2022; Ward and Local Government Executive Committee – February 19, 2022; State Executive Committee – March 5, 2022 and National Executive Committee – March, 19. 2022.

The caretaker committee consists of Surveyor Usman Abubakar Jikamshi, National Chairman; Alhaji Danbuba Muhammed, Deputy National Chairman; High Chief Sobomabo Jackrich, National Secretary; Barr. Obidike Okolo, National Treasurer; Mr. Iboro Olu, Financial Secretary; Muhammed Dirisu Isah, Organising Secretary; Barr. Musa Isiaka, Legal Adviser; Prince Chinedu Obi, Publicity Secretary; Hajiya Kulu Muhammed Tahir, Woman Leader; Olusola Afuye, Youth Leader; Mr. Shedrach Okah, Welfare Officer; El-Mansur Isa Maidawa, National Editor; Afam Ezenwafor Victor, Ex-officio; Ojukwu Nzubechukwuma, Ex-officio; Mrs. Magdaline Samuel Ghali, Administrative Secretary.

