The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has sealed the headquarters of Kaduna Electric over alleged non-compliance with its statutory tax obligations.

The action was carried out at the gate of the company’s headquarters, where the NRS posted a notice titled “Notice of Non-Compliance.”

The notice, issued by order of the executive chairman of the NRS, stated that the owners and operators of the business premises had failed to comply with their statutory obligations under the Nigeria Tax Act, Nigeria Tax Administration Act and other applicable tax legislation.

It warned that any officer or agent of the company involved in the alleged contravention could be held liable for non-compliance and punished under the relevant provisions of the extant tax laws.

NRS also warned that the notice must not be removed by any person without the executive chairman’s prior authorisation.

It directed the company or other persons seeking further information or clarification to contact the NRS Debt Management and Enforcement Office.