Cross River State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a man with explosive devices and several other dangerous weapons around Akamkpa LGA of the state.

The suspect was arrested with the dangerous weapons while heading from Calabar to Obubra LGA area of the state.

This is the second time in six days that suspects had been caught with explosive devices in Cross River State in the same week.

Barely six days ago on June 21, 2022, soldiers on duty along Utanga community, few kilometers to Obudu Cattle Ranch Resort arrested some men with explosive devices and other dangerous weapons. The suspects were conveying the explosive device in a Toyota Camry heading towards the ranch resort, but was intercepted by soldiers who were on duty at one of the road blocks.

Again, on Saturday, June 25, another suspect names (withheld ) was arrested in Cross River State with explosive devices by men of NSCDC.

The suspect was said to be traveling from Calabar to one of the villages in Obubra LGA to sell the explosive devices where a communal clash is said to be ongoing between one of the communities in Yakurr LGA and neighbouring Obubra communities in Obubra LGA.

Confirming the arrest, the public relations officer, NSCDC, Mr Solomon Erimi stated that the suspect was apprehended by personnel of the NSCDC Saturday night as he was trying to smuggle the dangerous weapons and explosive devices to the LGA.

He said, “Suspect who is about 40 years of age is at the moment in our custody and we have already profiled him. We would definitely hand him over to the police once they conclude profiling because he might have others who are in the business with him.

“We are very sure there are certain individuals behind him, whom he is yet to mention. We are taking our time to ensure that he doesn’t get away with the crime.

“I think he may be conveying the weapons to the war-torn area of Oyedama community in Obubra who are at war with their neighbouring communities in Yakurr LGA of Cross River.”

Reacting to the incident the Cross River State police public relations officer (PPRO) SP Irene Ugbo stated that the police is yet to receive any individual caught with explosive devices.