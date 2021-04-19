ADVERTISEMENT

By Adegwu John, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commenced the selection process into the proposed female squad from female personnel drawn from various state commands and the federal capital.

Commandant General of the corps Ahmad Audi, who flagged off the selection process at the NSCDC national headquarters in Abuja, said the special female squad was one of his many strategies to reposition and rejuvenate the corps to a world class organisation.

The director of public relations at the headquarters, DCC Olusola Odumosu, who issued a statement at the weekend, said the female squad will compete favourably with their male counterparts in all ramifications and would undergo three weeks of intensive and rigorous training as well as capacity building programmes in training colleges.

According to him they will undergo preliminary tests of competence, experience, psychological evaluation and comprehensive medical examination to determine their fitness for the programme.

The CG stated that plan was underway to make the proposed female squad combat-ready and formidable as they would be specially trained for physical and tactical manoeuvres, especially for special intervention and operations which will in no small measure help to address some of our internal security challenges.