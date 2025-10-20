The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has strongly condemned the ##FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest held at its national headquarters in Abuja on Monday, branding it as a threat to public order and an affront to lawful authority.

The National Public Relations Officer of the Corps, CSC Afolabi Babawale, in a statement obtained by LEADERSHIP, said the early-morning demonstration involved more than 50 individuals who gathered at the entrance of its national headquarters, chanting pro-Nnamdi Kanu slogans.

The Corps issued a stern warning to protesters and others who may be planning to engage in any form of anti-government activity, stressing that any attempt to further undermine national security, disrupt public order, or vandalise critical infrastructure will be met with decisive action.

LEADERSHIP reports that Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has long been at the center of such agitations.

The statement further noted that the Commandant General of the Corps, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, had earlier placed all commands and formations nationwide on red alert ahead of the October 20 demonstrations.

Babawale, who condemned the attempted invasion of the NSCDC headquarters by the protesters, stated that the directive was aimed at safeguarding critical national assets and infrastructure from possible vandalism or disruption by hoodlums who might hijack the protest.

According to him, “Our formations and commands were put on notice to enhance security measures for the protection of the nation’s critical infrastructure. Intelligence officers, undercover agents, and uniformed personnel have also been deployed across the states and the FCT to ensure the safety of lives and property, particularly since the protest had already been prohibited by a court order.”

Babawale also called on stakeholders to collaborate more effectively with the Corps in protecting national assets, adding that anyone found culpable during the protest would face the full weight of the law.

He reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to its statutory mandate, which includes safeguarding critical national assets and infrastructure, disaster management, monitoring of private guard companies, and protection of farmers to strengthen food security.

The NSCDC spokesman warned that the Corps would not tolerate vandalism, economic sabotage in the oil and mining sectors, attacks on its personnel, or any act capable of disrupting public peace.

“While citizens have the right to peaceful assembly and association, such rights must be exercised within the bounds of the law. Where the court expressly prohibits such gatherings, caution and restraint are expected from responsible citizens,” he said.

“Let it be clearly understood that the Corps will not hesitate to act within the full extent of the law to prevent any threat to the peace and stability of the nation,” the spokesman warned.

He added that those who chose to defy lawful directives or attempt to instigate chaos under any guise will be held accountable, stressing that the era of lawlessness and impunity was over.

The Corps urged all citizens to respect constituted authorities and to channel grievances through lawful and peaceful means, noting that no individual or group is above the law.