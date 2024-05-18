The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has discovered and destroyed an illegal crude oil refinery in Adobi settlement, Etche LGA of Rivers State.

NSCDC Spokesperson, Babawale Afolabi, confirmed the development on Saturday in Abuja. He said that the site was uncovered by the NSCDC Commmandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad and that the refinery contained more than 100,000 barrels of crude oil.

Afolabi revealed that information about the criminal activity was obtained by an informant whose identity he would not disclose.

“We value and protect our informants and information received is always treated with caution, confidentiality and prompt alertness,” he said.

Afolabi narrated that on getting to the site, they discovered that the suspects had connected galvanized metal pipes with large hoses and had syphoned crude oil for local processing.

The NSCDC Spokesperson affirmed that the Corps would continue to wage war against crude oil theft in Nigeria and that a suspect, Mr Godspower Oyibo, was already in its custody.