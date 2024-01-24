Commandant-general’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’s SIS) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has intercepted an articulated DAF truck conveying large quantities of vandalised rail track iron and slippers, concealed inside iron scrap.

This was disclosed by the NSCDC spokesman, Babawale Afolabi, in a statement in Abuja yesterday.

Afolabi, disclosed that the Commandant – general’s SIS made the arrest around Southern Kaduna at Kanfancha axis, in Jama’a LGA of the state while acting on credible intelligence.

He said the suspected vandals stormed the location with an empty truck to load the already vandalised rail track iron concealed inside a sugarcane plot around Kwoi-Kagarko-Tafa-Jere Road in Kaduna State.

According to the statement, the CG’s Special Intelligence Squad, is mandated to carry out specialised operation to checkmate nefarious activities of rail line vandals, and arrest suspected vandals who disguise as scavengers.

Afolabi further explained that the vandals ran out of luck as they were trailed to a location where they were eventually intercepted and rounded up.

He said, “Two suspects, Richard Istifanus (M) 31, who provided escort for the vandals and Usman Yusuf (M) 44, who drove the truck were arrested immediately.”

The NSCDC spokesman also revealed that the CG’s Intelligence operatives also impounded an unmarked trailer containing and laden with vandalised rail track and slippers.

He added that a suspect, whose name was given only as Mr. Peter, from Kanfancha, alleged to be the owner of the vandalised material was currently at large.

“Items recovered from the vandals are a DAF truck, large quantities of offloaded scrap irons, and large quantities of vandalised railway irons and slippers,” Babawale added.

The statement further indicated that the commandant-general, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has ordered full-scale investigations into the incident, while the suspects have been taken into custody for further investigation after which they would be appropriately charged to court.