NSCDC Shuts 4 Illegal Private Security Companies, Arrests 7 In Bauchi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Bauchi State has sealed four private security organisations for allegedly operating illegally in the State.

The Corps also arrested seven operators of the illegal security organisations.

The affected private security companies sealed were Garu Security Hunters and Patrol, Danga Security Hunters and Patrol, Baushe Security Hunters and Patrol as well as Unity Security Hunters and Patrol, all operating in Bauchi metropolis.

This was announced by the State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr llelaboye Olajide, while speaking with journalists in Bauchi on Tuesday.

He noted that the operatives of the Command will continue to monitor illegal private security guards in the state.

According to him, “The operatives sealed four companies because they did not fulfil the criteria required by law.

“The operatives will intensify monitoring and supervision of all beats manned by private guard companies to ensure that they are doing the right thing,” Olajide said.

The Commandant explained that registration of a security company and obtaining a license to operate were two different things.

“You are just following the process, you must register your company and also obtain a license for operating private security guards.

“Therefore, the private guards’ companies were sealed either for illegal operation or failure to renew occupational licence,” the Commandant stated.