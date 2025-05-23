Basketball events at the ongoing 2024 National Sports Festival (NSF) got off to an electrifying start on Thursday, with Team Plateau and Team Delta emerging victorious in their opening matches at the Alake Sports Complex.

In the marquee clash, Team Plateau showcased their skills by overcoming Team Oyo with a commanding score of 61-41. The match began with Team Plateau asserting their dominance, but their opponents from Oyo demonstrated resilience, managing to hold their own during the first two quarters. However, it was in the latter stages of the game that Plateau truly shone, outplaying Oyo in both the third and fourth quarters to secure a decisive 20-point victory.

Team Delta, on their part, entered the fray with a stellar performance against Team Enugu, clinching a 48-31 win in a match characterised by intense competition. Enugu made a strong impression from the outset, seizing early control of the game and putting up a spirited effort. Nevertheless, Team Delta rallied, gradually turning the tide and ultimately emerging victorious.

In other matches played on Thursday, Team Rivers also displayed their prowess, defeating Team Kaduna with a final score of 50-38.

As the excitement of the National Sports Festival 2024 continues, basketball fans look forward to more thrilling clashes as teams vie for glory on the court.

So far, Team FCT has amassed three gold, two silver, and four bronze medals as the festival, which began on May 16, enters its fourth day. The event will run until May 30.