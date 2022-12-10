The National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) said the next phase of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP 2) which will run from 2023 through 2033, would be anchored on verifiable data, modern technology, and innovation to drive it and make the work seamless.

Executive secretary of National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Mr. Zacch Adedeji, dropped this hint yesterday in Abuja.

Adedeji said the old order of allocating raw sugar quota based on size of a refinery has changed based on the approved NSMP Phase 2, adding that going forward, the annual raw sugar quota allocation to operators in the sugar sub sector would be based on their performances in the outgoing year.

The executive secretary also disclosed that two firms had expressed interest to invest in Nasarawa and Oyo states with focus on field and agricultural aspect of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP).

“In a week or two from now, we shall invite you again to witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Nasarawa state government and one of the investors and another between the Oyo state government and the second investor. All the necessary policy and technical guidelines have been concluded. These new investors would focus on the field and agricultural aspect of the NSMP, which is the engine room of the NSMP.”

He disclosed that the NSMP has achieved a lot especially as it relates to the refining component of the Plan.

“Our next plan of action is how to replicate the successes recorded in the area of sugar refining in our field and agricultural operations which will be our focus in the next phase.”

According to him, the sugar sector holds tremendous opportunity for Nigeria and Nigerians in terms of job creation, increased revenue and general economic prosperity for the nation.