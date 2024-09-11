The Vice-Chancellor of Nasarawa State University Keffi, Prof Sa’adatu Hassan Liman, has charged students to pay attention to modern research.

According to Liman, research is a powerful tool for unlocking modern techniques that can help in solving societal problems.

The Vice-Chancellor stated this yesterday at an influential research workshop for postgraduate students organised by the Faculty of Social Sciences.

Represented by Dr Salisu Abubakar Maikasuwa, the VC urged students to view education as a powerful tool for community building and national development.

“We will always give our full support for research, training and workshops such as this. Students should pay more attention to modern-day research,” the VC said while commending the Faculty of Social Sciences.

She reiterated the university management’s commitment to supporting students’ academic pursuits.

She urged students to see the research workshop as an invaluable opportunity for growth and assured them that the university would continue to invest in programmes that promote intellectual development.

The event, which brought together prominent academic personalities both in the university and outside, had in attendance, personalities participation of respected figures, including Prof. Yahaya A. Adadu, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences; Dr. Salisu Abubakar Maikasuwa, Director of the Institute for Legislative Studies; Prof. Sam O. Smah, Prof. Muhammad S Rabiu, Dean of the Faculty of Media and Communication studies; Dr. T. Santas, Coordinator of Postgraduate Studies; Prof. I.A. Igyuve, amongst several others.

Prof. Adadu, in his opening remarks, expressed gratitude to the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Sa’adatu Hassan Liman, for her continuous support and leadership in promoting academic excellence.

He praised the efforts of postgraduate students and acknowledged the high turnout for the workshop.

Reflecting on previous workshops, Prof. Adadu shared his optimism for the future.

“The success of last year’s workshop encouraged us to continue this event for the benefit of our students,” he stated, emphasising the long-term benefits of such initiatives for the academic community.

One of the key highlights of the workshop was a paper presentation by Prof. Sam O. Smah, who emphasised the critical role of research in educational and national development.

He called on educational institutions across Nigeria to prioritise research to advance academic and social progress.

“I encourage students to embrace research to foster Africa’s educational advancement,” Prof. Smah stated.