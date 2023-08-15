NUJ Donates Diesel To Media Houses In Borno

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Borno State Council has donated 40 liters of diesel each to Radio Nigeria Peace FM and Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) Zonal Network Center Maiduguri to assist in their transmission.

Presenting the consignment to the General Manager Peace FM, Hajiya Fatima Yusuf, Chairman of the Union, Comrade Dauda Iliya, said sustaining transmission in public broadcast stations in the state has been challenging due to the rise in price of diesel amidst dwindling revenue, hence the support.

He observed that NUJ is not financially buoyant, but however noted that there is the need for the stations to be on air because of the critical role they play in maintaining peace and stability in the state.

Responding, General Manager Radio Nigeria Peace FM Maiduguri, Hajiya Fatima Yusuf appreciated the Union for the gesture, noting that it will go a long way in sustaining its transmission.

Similarly, the Council visited the management of NTA Maiduguri Zonal Network Center.

Highlighting the purpose of the visit, chairman NUJ Borno State, Dauda Iliya, acknowledged the tremendous support of NTA to NUJ especially, in covering their programmes despite tight schedules.

The chairman commended the zonal Director for introducing programmes initiative that has direct impact on the people thereby raising the standard of the station saying with the 40 litres of diesel it will aid in the maintainability and sustainability of transmission.

Zonal Director NTA Maiduguri Network Center, Mohammed Abubakar, who was overwhelmed with the visit described it as immeasurable and assured to maintain the exiting relationship between the NTA and NUJ.

He further disclosed that both bodies will continue to work in synergy towards promoting national interest and serve the community better.