The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has commended the prompt release of its members, Ruth Marcus and Keshia Jang of Jay 101.9 FM, Jos, Plateau State, from detention after their arrest while covering the funeral of the late mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe.

Recall that the two journalists were detained following the posting of a video report on social media showing a confrontation between a cleric and security operatives at the funeral attended by President Bola Tinubu and other high-profile political officeholders.

Their arrest caused deep concern within the journalism community, as it represented an infringement on press freedom and the right of journalists to perform their lawful duties.

National president of NUJ, Alhassan Yahya Abdullahi, who made the commendation in a statement also said, “We are, however, encouraged by the decisive intervention of the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Oluwatosin Ajayi, who ordered their immediate release, personally reached out to the NUJ to convey his apologies, and reiterated his directive to DSS operatives to conduct thorough investigations before making arrests.”

He further said, “This gesture reflects a positive and commendable shift in the culture of our security institutions. The willingness of the DSS leadership to admit errors, apologise where necessary, and commit to reforms is an important step in strengthening public trust and confidence in the agency.

“The NUJ urges the DSS to sustain this new approach and ensure that the rights of journalists and other citizens are fully respected at all times. Press freedom is the bedrock of democracy, and journalists must never be treated as adversaries for performing their constitutional duties.

“While we commend this positive development, we call on the DSS and all security agencies to institutionalise accountability by sanctioning officers whose actions undermine democratic values and constitutional rights. Only by enforcing discipline within the ranks can such progress be consolidated.

“On our part, the NUJ remains committed to constructive engagement with security institutions to strengthen mutual understanding, promote professionalism, and safeguard both press freedom and national security.

“We urge our members across the country to remain vigilant, courageous, and professional in the discharge of their duties.”