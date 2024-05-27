PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKACivil Society – Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN), has called on government across all levels in the country to prioritise resource allocation for implementation of robust nutrition programmes at all levels.

CS-SUNN Board of Trustees chairman, Dr. Mbang Kooffreh-Ada, made the call at a press briefing in commemoration of CS-SUNN 10th anniversary, with the theme: ‘A Decade of Nutrition Advocascy: Reflecting on the Past and Shaping the Future’ in Abuja.

She Also called on the private sector to

invest in and partner with the organisation to support sustainable nutrition initiatives across the country.

‘We call on Civil Society Organisations to work together with CS-SUNN to advocate for inclusive and equitable nutrition policies and practices,’ said Kooffreh-Ada.

Established in 2014, CS-SUNN has been at the forefront of promoting sustainable nutrition interventions across Nigeria, working to improve the health and well-being of vulnerable populations, especially women and children.

‘As we celebrate this significant milestone, we recognise the remarkable strides made in advancing nutrition, yet acknowledge that much work remains to be done. Our commitment to ensuring that all Nigerians have access to adequate food and nutrition remains steadfast, and we are determined to continue leading the change in this critical area.

‘In the past ten years, CS-SUNN, Nigeria’s Scaling Up Nutrition-Civil Society Alliance, comprising 512 member organizations in 28 state chapters across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria, has remained committed to its vision of transforming Nigeria into a nation where everyone has food and nutrition security, the BoT chairman said.

As the alliance moves forward into the next decade, it renewed its commitment to advancing nutrition in the country through strengthening policy advocacy. ‘We will continue to advocate for strong nutrition policies at all levels of government and ensure their effective implementation.’

It also commits to enhancing program implementation, expanding research, data collection a building stronger partnerships.